International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Sells $844,804.80 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 16,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $844,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
International Seaways Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $54.95.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.
International Seaways Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,279,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,198,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,464,000 after purchasing an additional 122,642 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 2,495.6% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,797,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after buying an additional 318,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
