International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Sells $844,804.80 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 16,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $844,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,279,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,198,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,464,000 after purchasing an additional 122,642 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 2,495.6% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,797,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after buying an additional 318,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

