Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJSGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the February 14th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.1139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 429.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

