Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the February 14th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $21.96.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.1139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
