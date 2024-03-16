Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,536,007 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 621,527 shares.The stock last traded at $20.34 and had previously closed at $20.45.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

