Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,346,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,264% from the previous session’s volume of 226,141 shares.The stock last traded at $84.01 and had previously closed at $85.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,052,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

