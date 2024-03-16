Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIGGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,436,707 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,238% from the previous session’s volume of 256,805 shares.The stock last traded at $25.16 and had previously closed at $25.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

