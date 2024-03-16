Investors Purchase High Volume of Vodafone Group Public Call Options (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 58,427 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 371% compared to the typical volume of 12,394 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas cut Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

