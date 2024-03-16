IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

IQV opened at $252.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

