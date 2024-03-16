Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,857.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.