iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,151,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 744,913 shares.The stock last traded at $113.12 and had previously closed at $113.37.
The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
