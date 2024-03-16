iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,151,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 744,913 shares.The stock last traded at $113.12 and had previously closed at $113.37.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.97.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

