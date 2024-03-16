iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Position Cut by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.