iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 756.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.67 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.94.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.