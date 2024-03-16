iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,496,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.