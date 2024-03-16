iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191,458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $465,950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS EFV opened at $53.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

