iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $281.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $212.48 and a 12-month high of $285.22.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

