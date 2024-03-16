iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000.

IWO stock opened at $262.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

