iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Raised by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after buying an additional 1,181,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,481,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $10,749,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

