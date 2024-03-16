iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,335,640 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 2,885,866 shares.The stock last traded at $83.79 and had previously closed at $83.56.

The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

