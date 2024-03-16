ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ITV Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. ITV has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

