Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on J. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.30.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $151.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.