James Ralph Scapa Sells 1,686 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $137,678.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,300 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $281,556.00.

On Friday, February 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $910,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $837,300.00.

On Monday, December 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $741,200.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $92.92. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.00, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.48 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

