Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.47.

Shares of JWEL opened at C$26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$22.10 and a 12 month high of C$34.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.22.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

