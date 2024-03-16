Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Stock Price Down 13.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) fell 13.4% on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00. The stock traded as low as C$23.98 and last traded at C$25.56. 231,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 76,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.50.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Jamieson Wellness from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.03%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

