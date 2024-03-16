JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $28.01

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.01, but opened at $27.29. JD.com shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 4,856,510 shares.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JD.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,995 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 2,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in JD.com by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

