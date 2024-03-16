Jennifer Maki Buys 97 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Jennifer Maki bought 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$155.68 per share, with a total value of C$15,100.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,100.96.
Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of FNV opened at C$154.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$146.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$162.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of C$139.19 and a 1-year high of C$217.70.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.995614 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.46.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
