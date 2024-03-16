Jeremy (Jez) Maiden Purchases 114 Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden bought 114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,032 ($64.47) per share, for a total transaction of £5,736.48 ($7,349.75).

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,846 ($62.09) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,526.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,222.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,648.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.09. Intertek Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,746 ($47.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,068 ($64.93).

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 74 ($0.95) per share. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,120.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($62.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($64.06) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,651 ($59.59).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Stories

