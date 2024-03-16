Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Trading Down 7.4%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $6.00. 111,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 586,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Jin Medical International Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35.

Jin Medical International Company Profile

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

