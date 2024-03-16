JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,948 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 23,467.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,990,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 6,878.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 232,688 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 15.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 358,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 48,682 shares during the period.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. JOANN has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

