Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt Sells 5,497 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,497 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $29,793.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Wednesday, February 14th, Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $34,714.71.

On Thursday, January 18th, Joeben Bevirt sold 5,474 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $30,599.66.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $127,602.08.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.09. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.