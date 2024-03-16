John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Down 14.5% in February

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 480,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 46,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 376,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HPI stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

