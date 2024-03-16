John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the February 14th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 48,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

