John Klepec Purchases 15,000 Shares of Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD) Stock

Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD – Get Free Report) insider John Klepec acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$24,750.00 ($16,390.73).

Fleetwood Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fleetwood Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 7th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd. Fleetwood’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Fleetwood

Fleetwood Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of modular accommodation units in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: RV Solutions, Building Solutions, and Community Solutions. The company also engages in the operation of accommodation villages; develops and commercialize keyless locks and energy management systems; and manufacture, installation, and distribution of recreational vehicle parts and accessories.

