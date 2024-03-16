John W. Casella Sells 1,673 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

CWST opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $96.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

