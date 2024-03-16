Jon Divers Buys 333,333 Shares of RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) Stock

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) insider Jon Divers purchased 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.97 ($38,436.86).
RBG Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of RBGP opened at GBX 8.85 ($0.11) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 0.63. RBG Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17.
RBG Company Profile
