Jon Divers Buys 333,333 Shares of RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) Stock

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) insider Jon Divers purchased 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.97 ($38,436.86).

RBG Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RBGP opened at GBX 8.85 ($0.11) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 0.63. RBG Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17.

Featured Stories

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

