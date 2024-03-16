JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,677,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3,618.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 156,903 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $590,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BBSC opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

