Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,153,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 2,950,872 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $7.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.