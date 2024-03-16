Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JNPR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,589 shares in the company, valued at $38,265,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,949 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Juniper Networks by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Juniper Networks by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 449,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

