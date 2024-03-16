Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16), reports. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. Karat Packaging updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Karat Packaging Stock Down 10.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $30.94.
Karat Packaging Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
