Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16), reports. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. Karat Packaging updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Karat Packaging Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

About Karat Packaging

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 6,881.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.