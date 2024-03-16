Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.91, but opened at $27.80. Karat Packaging shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 82,256 shares.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Stock Down 10.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

