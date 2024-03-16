Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Posts Earnings Results

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 1,467.19% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $56.71 million for the quarter. Katapult updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Katapult Trading Up 4.8 %

KPLT stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Katapult has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Katapult during the third quarter worth $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Katapult by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Katapult in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Katapult by 178.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 106,014 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

