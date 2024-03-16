Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stake Cut by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,146 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KVUE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

