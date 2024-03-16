Keurig Dr Pepper Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 16,335 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 494% compared to the average daily volume of 2,750 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,968,654 shares of company stock worth $2,513,398,347. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,014,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,059,000 after buying an additional 818,426 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,947,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,843,000 after purchasing an additional 294,984 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.