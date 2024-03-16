Kevin Drohan Sells 173 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) CAO Kevin Drohan sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $16,301.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,961.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CWST opened at $96.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 213.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $96.10.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,224,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 983,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,078,000 after buying an additional 148,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 144,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

