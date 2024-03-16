Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kewaunee Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Kewaunee Scientific

KEQU stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.66. Kewaunee Scientific has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95.

In related news, VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 907 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $26,248.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,762.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kewaunee Scientific news, VP Ryan S. Noble sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $32,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,735 shares in the company, valued at $305,227.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $26,248.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,762.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.