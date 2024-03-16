Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Gap Down to $36.91

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.91, but opened at $35.45. Kinetik shares last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 1,074,999 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.79.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.49 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.74%.

In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $113,183.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

