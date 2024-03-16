Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Kopin Stock Down 13.2 %

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $217.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Kopin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 425.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 161,479 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the first quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kopin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.