Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in February

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,741,900 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 2,036,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.6 days.
Krung Thai Bank Public Price Performance
KGTFF stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Krung Thai Bank Public
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.