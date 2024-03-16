Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in February

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,741,900 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 2,036,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.6 days.

Krung Thai Bank Public Price Performance

KGTFF stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It offers various personal banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; life, health, motor, accident, and non-life insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

