Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Lam Research by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,395 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $910.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $875.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $747.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $478.77 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.