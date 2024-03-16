Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

