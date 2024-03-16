Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $92.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.28. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $9.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantern Pharma

In other Lantern Pharma news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 58,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $247,333.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 82.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 55.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 81.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

