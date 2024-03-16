Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lantern Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $92.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.28. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $9.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lantern Pharma
In other Lantern Pharma news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 58,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $247,333.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lantern Pharma Company Profile
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
