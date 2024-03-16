Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $6,647,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.
LSCC opened at $75.65 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.39.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
